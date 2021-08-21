Turkey may continue to provide security at Kabul airport - Erdogan

ANKARA, August 21. /TASS/. Turkish military personnel can carry on providing security at Kabul airport in case necessary conditions are created, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Saturday.

"Speaking about the developments in Afghanistan, President Erdogan stated that Turkey can continue being responsible for the security and operation of Kabul airport in the future once the right conditions are created. This will facilitate solutions for all the sides, first and foremost, for the international community and the Afghan people," the Turkish president’s office quoted him as saying.