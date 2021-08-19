G7 calls on Taliban to ensure Afghanistan poses no threat to global security

LONDON, August 19. /TASS/. The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) must ensure that Afghanistan does not become host to a terrorist threat to international security, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement as the chair of a meeting of G7 foreign ministers.

According to the statement, the parties "concurred that the Taliban must ensure that Afghanistan does not become host to a terrorist threat to international security."

"The G7 Ministers underlined the importance of the Taliban holding to their commitments to ensure the protection of civilians and are deeply concerned by reports of violent reprisals in parts of Afghanistan. The G7 are continuing efforts to do everything possible to evacuate vulnerable persons from Kabul airport and call on all parties to continue to facilitate that. <…> G7 ministers also discussed the importance of close and effective cooperation among us in order to allow evacuations from Kabul," the statement reads.

They also supported "the statement of the UN Security Council on August 16, and affirmed our commitment in particular to the urgent need for the cessation of violence, respect for human rights including for women, children and minorities, inclusive negotiations about the future of Afghanistan, and the need for all parties to respect international humanitarian law."

"G7 Ministers stated that the crisis in Afghanistan requires an international response including intensive engagement on the critical questions facing Afghanistan and the region: with the Afghans most affected, parties to the conflict, the UN Security Council, the G20, international donors, and with Afghanistan’s regional neighbors. G7 Ministers will each engage with partners in the coming days and weeks to seek to secure an inclusive political settlement, enable life-saving humanitarian assistance and support in Afghanistan and the region, and prevent any further loss of life in Afghanistan and to the international community from terrorism. The G7 Ministers call on the international community to come together with a shared mission to prevent the crisis in Afghanistan escalating," the statement said.

Taliban fighters entered Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on August 15, taking control of the entire city within a few hours. Later, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country. Vice President Amrullah Saleh declared himself caretaker president, calling for armed resistance to the Taliban. Western nations are now evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan.