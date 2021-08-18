Central Bank of Afghanistan says Washington froze the bulk of its reserves

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The United States has frozen a significant part of the reserves of the Da Afghanistan Bank (the Central Bank of Afghanistan), a representative of the Afghani regulator announced on Wednesday.

"Last week, the international reserves of the Central Bank totaled nine billion dollars," the official said as quoted by the Sky News Arabiya TV channel. According to him, "seven billion of this amount has been frozen by the US".

The official noted that "the international reserves of Afghanistan have not been endangered and no funds have been stolen from any of the accounts."

He assumed that Washington was unlikely to let the supporters of [radical movement of] Taliban (outlawed in Russia) get access to the reserves of the Central Bank of Afghanistan.

Once the US announced the end of its military mission in Afghanistan and started to withdraw its troops from the country, the Taliban launched an offensive against the government’s forces.

The Taliban swept into Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on August 15, taking control of the entire city within a few hours. Later, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country. Western nations are now evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan.