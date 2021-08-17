Ex-President of Ukraine castigates Kiev for abandoning cordial ties with Russia

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Abandoning good-neighborly relations with Russia was the biggest mistake that Ukraine has made in the past 30 years, former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich said in an address to his fellow citizens dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Ukrainian independence, which is available to TASS.

"Ukraine’s first President Leonid Kravchuk stated not so long ago that he thought his biggest mistake was that he had put his trust in Russia. I’m surprised to hear something like this from one of the forefathers of Ukraine’s independence," Yanukovich said. "I am deeply convinced that the biggest mistake in our 30-year-long history of independence was not that Russia betrayed our trust, but that we abandoned good-neighborly relations with Russia," the former Ukrainian president stressed.