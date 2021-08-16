Afghan president may try to fly to US — agency

TEHRAN, August 16. /TASS/. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani who earlier fled Kabul may try to fly to the United States, Iran’s Mehr News Agency suggested on Monday.

The agency notes that Ghani’s precise location is currently unknown. On August 15, reports emerged that the president together with his wife and two closest aides flew to Tajikistan but Dushanbe rebutted this. Later, media reported that he escaped to Uzbekistan and then to Oman.

On Sunday, Al Jazeera cited his security guard and said, "Ghani, his wife and the director of his national security office fled the country and arrived in Tashkent." However, there has been no official confirmation or other details from Uzbekistan.

In this light, Mehr believes that Ghani can currently be in Oman and is planning to fly to the US from there. However, the agency once again underscored that Ghani’s whereabouts are unknown.

Ashraf Ghani said that he had stepped down to avoid bloodshed and left Afghanistan when the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) militants entered Kabul without a fight on Sunday and occupied abandoned government agencies. Later, the movement claimed to have imposed control over all districts of the capital.