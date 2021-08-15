Russia’s special envoy to hold telephone talks with Taliban Monday

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russia’s special presidential representative for Afghanistan, director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov, has said that starting from Monday he will be contacting the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) by telephone.

"We will be in touch by telephone as of tomorrow," he said in reply to a corresponding question.

Russia’s special presidential representative for Afghanistan, director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov, said on Sunday he hoped for establishing friendly relations between Moscow and Afghanistan’s new leadership.

"This is not only a hope of mine. I am certain about this. We will be building relations with reliance on the material that we have accumulated over years," Kabulov told TASS.

Russia will not hurry to recognize the Taliban regime in Afghanistan (the Taliban movement is outlawed in Russia). "We are not in a rush as far as recognition is concerned. We will wait and watch how the regime will behave," he said.