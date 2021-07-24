{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus fatalities up by almost one third worldwide over past week

However, the overall mortality from the novel coronavirus infection is now declining and currently stands at approximately 2.15%
A funeral in Indonesia AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim
A funeral in Indonesia
© AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus-related deaths, registered worldwide in the past seven days, grew by 30% compared to the previous seven-day period, reaching about 70,000, according to TASS calculations.

The number of confirmed cases all over the globe stands at 3.7 million, compared to 3.5 million a week earlier.

TASS gathered key statistics of the pandemic for the past seven days.

From United States to Iran

The pace of the infection has intensified in various parts of the planet. In the United States, the number of confirmed cases registered on a daily basis more than tripled in the reported period, exceeding 60,000 daily. It may be the start of the fourth coronavirus wave in the country.

Indonesia and Malaysia have reached the peak of the outbreak with about 45,000 and 12,000 new cases registered daily. At the same time, the situation is worsening in other parts of Asia: Iran is now reporting about 25,000 confirmed cases daily (the country’s all-time high since the start of the pandemic), and Turkey - almost 10,000 (twice as high as during the previous week).

In Russia, the daily number of confirmed cases has been hovering around 20,000 for almost a month. The incidence rate in the country started to slowly subside in the past week.

New wave in Europe

A new wave of the pandemic reached Europe, primarily its western regions. The daily number of confirmed cases almost doubled in Italy, to 5,500 cases per day, and the authorities have started to impose new restrictions. Starting from early August, citizens will be allowed to visit cafes, gyms, museums and public events only if they obtained a ‘COVID passport,’ issued to vaccinated persons, convalescents and people with negative PCR tests.

Similar measures have already been introduced in France, where the daily number of confirmed cases tripled since the previous week. On Thursday, more than 21,000 COVID-19 cases were registered in the country, the biggest single-day tally since early May.

The United Kingdom has recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in Europe: in the past week, the country’s daily case count exceeded 50,000 twice. In all, about 320,000 people contracted the infection in the UK in the past week.

The pace of the infection is growing in other European countries as well: for example, cases in Germany increased by 45% in the past week compared to the previous week, and in Spain - by 20%.

Mortality grows

The novel coronavirus mortality is on the increase primarily in Asia, with Indonesia being the hardest-hit nation, registering about 1,300 deaths per day. Iran and Malaysia report about 200 coronavirus-related fatalities daily.

Mortality is declining in the majority of Latin American countries, which went through the second wave of the pandemic in spring and early summer. For example, Brazil is registering about 1,100 cases daily, the lowest number since February.

Despite a sharp increase in cases, mortality remains low in European countries. However, Russia is an exception from this trend, registering about 700 fatalities every day.

However, the overall mortality from the novel coronavirus infection is now declining and currently stands at approximately 2.15%.

