Russia documents 23,378 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russia has documented 23,378 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total case count to 5,658,672, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center informed reporters on Tuesday.

The relative daily increase rate is 0.41%.

In the past 24 hours, 2,536 cases were documented in the Moscow Region, 1,869 in St. Petersburg, 454 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 370 in the Voronezh Region, 347 in the Krasnoyarsk Region.

Currently, there are 417,504 active COVID-19 cases in Russia.

Moscow daily cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Moscow increased by 5,498 per day against 6,557 the day before. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,399,830 cases have been identified in the city. In relative terms, the increase was 0.39%.

During the day, 114 deaths due to complications associated with coronavirus were registered, their total number, according to the headquarters, was 23,115.

In the capital, 6,019 patients were discharged per day after they recovered, 1,194,207 have recovered for the entire time. Currently, 182,508 people are continuing treatment.

Patients' deaths

Russia recorded 737 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, up from 654 the day before. This is the highest daily number since the beginning of the pandemic. The total death toll has reached 139,316.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.46% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, 99 fatalities were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 33 in the Irkutsk region, 26 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 24 in the Buryatia region and 23 in the Krasnodar region.

Patients' recoveries

Russia has documented 18,411 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the highest daily recovery count since February 19. In total, 5,101,852 patients have recovered in Russia.

The share of recovered patients reaches 90.2% of the total case count.

In the past 24 hours, 2,547 COVID-19 patients recovered in St. Petersburg, 2,112 in the Moscow Region, 362 in the Voronezh Region, 302 in the Perm Region, 297 in the Sverdlovsk Region.