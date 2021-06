YEREVAN, June 21. /TASS/. The Civil Contract party of the acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan did not get 0.08% in the early parliamentary elections to single-handedly form the government, getting 53.92%, the CEC reported after processing all 2,008 polling stations.

According to the CEC, the Armenia bloc of ex-president Robert Kocharian comes second with 21.04%.