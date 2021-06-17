Attorney says Putin-Biden summit ‘a joyous moment’ for Russian jailed in US

NEW YORK, June 17. /TASS/. The Geneva meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States was "a joyous moment" for Russian national Viktor Bout, jailed in the US, and his wife Alla, Defense Attorney Steve Zissou told TASS.

"The commitments made today by President Putin and President Biden to an exchange of prisoners was a joyous moment for Alla and Viktor Bout. It was also a signal to the world that Russia and the US are prepared to end the hostility between the countries and build a strong and lasting partnership. People in the US and Russia should embrace this opportunity to ensure a period of harmony and prosperity for both countries," he pointed out.

According to earlier reports, Putin and Biden discussed the prisoner swap issue at their meeting in Geneva. "Certain compromises can be found here," Putin said at a press conference following the summit.

Viktor Bout was detained in Thailand’s capital Bangkok on the basis of an arrest warrant issued by a local court based on a US request. He was charged with illegal supplying weapons to a group called the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, which Washington designated as a terrorist organization. In 2010, Bout was extradited to the United States. In April 2012, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison and fined $15 million.