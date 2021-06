GENEVA, June 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin informed that he did not exchange invitations to visit Russia and the US correspondingly with his American counterpart Joe Biden, he told a press conference on Wednesday following the Russia-US summit in Geneva.

"President Biden did not invite me to visit. I also have not yet made such an invitation," Putin noted.

According to the Russian leader, "conditions should be ripe for such trips, meetings and visits.".