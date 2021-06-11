Latvian court arrests lawmaker suspected of spying for Russia — report

RIGA, June 11. /TASS/. Riga’s Vidzeme District Court arrested Latvian Sejm lawmaker Janis Adamsons, and stripped him of his legal immunity over suspicion of espionage for Russia, the LETA news agency reported Friday, citing the court ruling.

"The court ruling could be appealed in the Riga District Court within seven days," the agency pointed out.

The court hearing lasted for about two hours. The lawmaker was escorted by the Latvian State Security Service officers. Neither Adamsons himself, nor his lawyer provided any commentary for the media.

On June 10, the Sejm stripped Adamsons of his legal immunity over suspicions of spying for Russia. Adamsons represents the Harmony social-democratic party, which protects the interests of the republic’s Russian-speaking population. The Prosecutor General’s Office of Latvia filed a request to the parliament to search, apprehend, and arrest the lawmaker.

Adamsons, who previously served as the Minister of the Interior of Latvia, stated that he had no idea what he was being charged with. He currently serves as a member of the Sejm Commission on defense, internal affairs and corruption prevention; however, he does not have access to classified information, issued by the Latvian counter-intelligence agency.

Earlier, LETA reported citing the State Security Service that Latvian national security agencies undertook "emergency procedural measures over the criminal case, initiated on June 9 over suspicions of espionage. The State Security Service suspects Adamsons of involvement in over 40 episodes. The agency promised to provide additional information after the initial procedural actions are over.