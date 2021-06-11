Venezuela’s payment for COVID-19 vaccines blocked by bank — foreign minister

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 10. /TASS/. The Venezuelan government’s payment of more than $4.6 million for COVID-19 vaccines to be delivered under the COVAX international vaccine-sharing mechanism, was blocked by UBS Bank, Foreign Minsiter Jorge Arreaza said.

"Venezuela has fulfilled all of its obligations to the COVAX mechanism. However, a bank arbitrarily ‘blocked’ the latest payments and is carrying out a ‘probe’ with regard to them," the minister wrote on Twitter, describing the move as a crime.

As evidence to support his words, the minister attached a copy of a letter from COVAX, informing that four transactions dated April and May were blocked.

A total of 246,774 novel coronavirus cases have been registered in Venezuela since the start of the pandemic, including 2,764 fatalities. According to earlier reports, more than 11% of the country’s population have already been vaccinated against COVID-19.

UBS Group AG is a major Swiss financial holding providing a wide range of financial services worldwide.