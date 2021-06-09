EU envoys extend sanctions against Crimea

BRUSSELS, June 9. /TASS/. The Permanent Representatives Committee of the Council of the European Union (COREPER) has extended restrictions against Crimea for another year, a diplomatic source in Brussels told TASS on Wednesday.

"COREPER has decided to extend restrictions against Crimea and Sevastopol for 12 months," he said.

The decision is expected to take effect after formal approval by the Council of the European Union next week.

The EU introduced restrictions against Crimea and its residents in June 2014 in response to what Brussels calls "the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol." The sanctions ban European companies from maintaining business with Crimean enterprises, bar European air carriers from operating flights to and from Crimea and ships from visiting Crimean ports, imposes a complete trade blockade on the peninsula, and prohibits EU countries from issuing visas to Crimea’s residents holding Russian passports. The package of sanctions is extended every year without debate because the EU stated in 2014 that the restrictions would remain effective as long as Crimea was part of Russia.