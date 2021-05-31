Serbia hopes Putin’s visit will be held soon — parliament speaker

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Serbia hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a visit to the country soon, Serbian parliament speaker Ivica Dacic said on Monday at a meeting with speaker of Russia’s upper parliament house Valentina Matviyenko.

"We hope very much that we will soon have a possibility to receive Serbia’s great friend, Russian President Vladimir Putin. Each of his visit has a historic significance for Serbia," he said, adding that the two countries’ presidents are maintaining trust-based personal relations.

Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic said in mid-April that Moscow and Belgrade were looking at organizing Putin’s visit in 2021. Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that the president’s visit to Serbia would be promptly agreed as soon as the epidemiological situation improved.