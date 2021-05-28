{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Coronavirus pandemic

People with allergies should get inoculated against COVID-19 during remission, expert says

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. People with allergies are recommended to get vaccinated against the coronavirus infection during remission, chief non-resident expert on adult primary medical and sanitary aid of Moscow’s healthcare department Andrey Tyazhelnikov told TASS.

"An allergy is a contraindication to inoculation only in the acute stages. Yet once the remission is reached, one needs to get vaccinated," the expert said.

He noted that people with extra weight or chronic diseases as well as elderly people should be the first ones to be immunized since they are in the risk group with potentially the most severe course of the disease. "And one shouldn’t worry about the negative consequences of the jab," the expert emphasized.

"Millions of people have already got inoculated and there have been practically no complications recorded," he added.

The specialist reiterated that currently one can get a free shot at one of 100 vaccination stations at municipal outpatient clinics, in popular public places where mobile teams are working and in city parks.

