Two missiles fired towards Israel from southern Lebanon - TV

BEIRUT, May 17./TASS/. At least two missiles were fired on Monday from the territory of southern Lebanon towards Jewish settlements. According to Al Jadeed television, they were fired from multiple rocket launchers from the area south of Tyre city. It is not yet clear whether they crossed the border.

On May 13, five missiles were fired from the area of Qlaileh towards the settlements of Nahariya and Shlomi. Two of them landed in Lebanon and three fell into the sea.

Military from the Lebanese army failed to detain those breaching the ceasefire on the Lebanese-Israeli border. Supposedly, those were militants from radical groups in the Rashidieh camp of Palestinian refugees near Tyre.

An exchange of missile strikes between Israel and the Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip began on May 10 following an outbreak of violence near the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City in early May. Clashes between the Palestinians and the Israeli police were triggered by an Israeli court ruling to seize dwelling houses in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood from Arab families who have been living there for more than 50 years in favor of Jewish resettlers who had reportedly owned these buildings before 1948. According to the latest data, at least ten Israelis were killed, hundreds were injured, the Palestinian side reports more than 200 fatalities and almost 6,000 wounded since the beginning of the current escalation with Israel.