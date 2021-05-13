Kremlin emphasizes no alternative to diplomatic settlement of Israeli-Palestinian conflict

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The parties to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict must realize that there is no alternative other than resolving it through political and diplomatic means, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"So far, the most important thing is to ensure that the parties to the conflict come to an understanding that there is no alternative to political and diplomatic means of settlement in the wake of UN decisions and agreements," he said.

The Kremlin spokesman stressed that Russia was doing it best to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. "You know that various countries are making efforts, taking advantage of their ties in order to encourage the parties to show restraint and end the activities that are leading to a rapid increase in civilian casualties. Russia is likewise making efforts to that end, and contacts on the matter are underway," he specified.

When asked whether the international community or Russia should change their approaches to influencing the parties to the conflict, Peskov replied, "It is apparent that the conflict is now in a hot phase, but everybody is doing their utmost."

The Israeli army and Palestinian radicals in the Gaza Strip have been exchanging missile strikes since May 10, following the outbreak of violence near Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem in early May, when more than 700 Palestinians were injured. According to Israel’s data, over 1,600 missiles have been fired at its territory since then, six Israelis have been killed. Israel's top brass is considering a ground operation in Gaza.