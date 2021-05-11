Several cities in Gaza under Israel’s missile strikes - Palestinian radio

CAIRO, May 11. /TASS/. Israeli military aircraft keeps delivering missile strikes on several cities in Gaza, Palestinian radio station Saut Al-Aqsa reported on Tuesday.

According to the Palestinian broadcaster, coastal strip cities of Deir al-Balah and Khan Yunis are currently under the missile fire of the Israeli military, while at least three missiles were reported to explode in the city of Jabalia, in the north of Gaza.

Saut Al-Aqsa also reported that municipal facilities of the residential areas in Gaza are allegedly the prime targets of the Israeli military.

The radio station reported earlier citing its sources in the local Health Ministry that over 20 people, including nine children, were killed and 70 wounded as a result of Israel’s missile attacks on Gaza.