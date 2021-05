MINSK, May 9. /TASS/. Presidents of Belarus and Russia, Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin, have agreed to meet in the near future to discuss the existing problems, the press service of the Belarusian leader said on Sunday.

"Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin exchanged views on the situation in Belarus and Russia. The presidents agreed to meet in the near future to discuss the problems facing the countries," it said.

Lukashenko, Putin discuss situation in Ukraine, its NATO-wards drive.