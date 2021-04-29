U.S. will maintain strong military presence in Indo-Pacific - Biden

WASHINGTON, April 29. /TASS/. The United States intends to maintain a strong military presence in the waters of the Asia-Pacific region, but does not seek conflict with China.

This is according to the speech by US President Joe Biden. The White House published the remarks on its website by the time the President began to deliver his address to a joint session of Congress.

"In my discussion with President Xi, I told him that we welcome the competition - and that we are not looking for conflict. But I made absolutely clear that I will defend American interests across the board," Biden said.

"I also told President Xi that we will maintain a strong military presence in the Indo-Pacific just as we do with NATO in Europe - not to start conflict - but to prevent conflict," he added.

Biden stressed that "America will stand up to unfair trade practices that undercut American workers and industries, like subsidies for state-owned enterprises and the theft of American technologies and intellectual property."