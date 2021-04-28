Suspects in Lukashenko assassination case plead guilty, provide plot details

MINSK, April 28. /TASS/. The suspects, charged with preparation of a coup in Belarus and assassination of President Alexandre Lukashenko, acknowledged their conspiracy. They said it in the documentary titled "To kill the president," aired on Belarusian TV Wednesday.

"We had three goals to achieve. The first one was elimination of the country’s direct leadership, by internment or physical elimination. The second goal was blocking of units that could put up resistance. The third goal was to capture symbolic objects of the city," says lawyer Yury Zenkovich, one of the suspects.

"I plead guilty of effectively being used as a technical organizer," he said. The BNF political party leader Grigory Kostusev also pleaded guilty of "allowing such people to pull [him] into this kind of talk."

"It was a crime for me already that I was pulled into this talk [about the coup]," Kostusev said.

Political researcher Alexander Feduta disclosed that the question of capturing of a number of state structures was indeed discussed.