Ecuador’s president-elect asks Putin for help in getting COVID-19 vaccines

BOGOTA, April 27. /TASS/. Ecuador’s President-Elect Guillermo Lasso has sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, asking him to help the South American country purchase COVID-19 vaccines.

"I have sent a letter to the president of Russia, where I asked for assistance with vaccines," Lasso said in a video address published on his Facebook page.

The politician noted that he also asked the authorities of China and the United States to boost the supplies of required drugs to Ecuador.

According to the latest data, Ecuador’s total COVID-19 case tally has hit 374,775, and the death toll has reached 13,198. The first COVID-19 case in the country was registered on February 29, 2020.