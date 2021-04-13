Iranian president thanks Russia for support at nuclear deal talks

TEHRAN, April 13. /TASS/. Tehran appreciates Moscow’s support at the talks on Iran’s nuclear program, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"[Iran] appreciates Moscow’s support for the negotiation process on the nuclear deal and aspiration to preserve and revive the JCPOA [the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action]," he said. "Today, the United States an the whole world have arrived at the conclusion that maximum pressure [on Tehran] has failed, and the only way for Washington is to return to the nuclear deal," Rouhani stressed.

"In actual fact, we want the situation with commitments and the agreement to return to what it was in 2015," he added.

Last week, Vienna hosted the first face-to-face meeting of the Joint Commission of Iran and five other JCPOA members: Russia, China, Germany, the UK and France. US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley was in the Austrian capital too. The participants in the political directors’ meeting discussed return to compliance with the provisions of the JCPOA. The objective of the meeting was to identify tasks for further work of two expert groups: on lifting US sanctions against Iran and on issues related to Tehran’s nuclear obligations.

On Friday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s press service said that the next face-to-face meeting of the Joint Commission would be held in Vienna on April 14.