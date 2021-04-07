Russia ready to supply anti-coronavirus vaccines on transparent basis — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Russia is ready to assist countries in delivery and production of anti-coronavirus vaccines on a transparent basis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Pakistan’s News International newspaper.

"Now the priority is vaccination of the population. Of course, the issue of an equitable distribution of coronavirus vaccines is very sensitive, especially for the poorest countries," Russia’s top diplomat said.

"In this regard we are ready to deliver safe and efficient Russian vaccines on a transparent basis. A lot of work is being done on this track," he continued. "We have agreements on the supply of our vaccines with more than 50 states. A number of countries have launched the production of Sputnik V."

The minister added that Russia, as a leader in global healthcare, will continue to assist the international anti-coronavirus effort.

"We will continue to help the affected states both in bilateral formats and within multilateral structures," Lavrov said. "Our accumulated potential for countering infections allowed us to develop and launch the production of the Sputnik V vaccine in a short space of time.".