Middle East Quartet envoys meet to discuss Israeli-Palestinian peace process

UNITED NATIONS, March 24. /TASS/. Envoys from the Middle East Quartet members held a video conference on the sidelines of the United Nations to discuss ways to resume negotiations on Israeli-Palestinian settlement, the UN press service said in a statement.

"The Envoys of the Middle East Quartet from the European Union, the Russian Federation, the United States, and the United Nations met virtually to discuss returning to meaningful negotiations that will lead to a two-state solution," the statement says.

"The Envoys also discussed the situation on the ground, in particular the COVID-19 pandemic, the unsustainable disparity in economic development between Israelis and Palestinians, and the need for the parties to refrain from unilateral actions that make a two-state solution more difficult to achieve," it says.