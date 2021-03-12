No side effects after Sputnik V use reported in San Marino

ROME, March 12. /TASS/. No side effects or adverse reactions have been registered after the use of Russia’s Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine in San Marino, a spokesman for the San Marino State Secretariat for Health and Social Security told TASS on Friday.
"As of today, everything proceeds routinely. Not a single case of adverse reactions or side effects has been registered. In rare cases, people had high temperature on the following day after inoculation," the spokesman said.
Vaccination campaign with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine began in San Marino, an enclave surrounded by Italy with a population of slightly more than 30,000, in late February.
A high-ranking source in the Kremlin told TASS earlier that the United States’ and its allies’ anti-Russian information campaign would target European nations that had authorized the Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use.
San Marino, which needs no authorization from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the use of drugs, has refrained from comments on that matter.