No side effects after Sputnik V use reported in San Marino

ROME, March 12. /TASS/. No side effects or adverse reactions have been registered after the use of Russia’s Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine in San Marino, a spokesman for the San Marino State Secretariat for Health and Social Security told TASS on Friday.

"As of today, everything proceeds routinely. Not a single case of adverse reactions or side effects has been registered. In rare cases, people had high temperature on the following day after inoculation," the spokesman said.