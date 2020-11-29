About 250 protesters detained in Minsk on Sunday

MINSK, November 29. /TASS/. Around 250 people were detained in Minsk during unauthorized mass protests, Minsk’s police spokeswoman Natalia Gausevich said on Sunday.

"About 250 people were detained in Minsk on charges of violating the law on mass gatherings," she said.

According to the Minsk police, protesters in a number of Minsk neighborhoods blocked traffic along streets. "To ensure safety of road users the police had to squeeze the protesters out of the roadways," Ganusevich said, adding that the police had issued numerous warnings about the inadmissibility of illegal actions and had to detain the most active protesters.