Armenian opposition blocks Yerevan’s streets demanding PM Pashinyan’s resignation

YEREVAN, November 20. /TASS/. Opposition activists seeking the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan blocked several streets in Yerevan at once on Friday afternoon. According to a TASS correspondent, they blocked Marshal Baghramyan Avenue and Mashtots Avenue, as well as two streets.

Armenia’s opposition seeks Pashinyan’s resignation, since it believes that the joint statement on Nagorno-Karabakh that he signed on November 9 along with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev is tantamount to surrender. They also insist that the prime minister is responsible for Armenia’s internal economic and social problems.

Pashinyan himself earlier said that, after the fall of the city of Shusha, the struggle became pointless, since Yerevan would not be able to turn the tide in the conflict. Meanwhile, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on Monday called for early parliamentary elections and, prior to that, transferring power to a government of national accord.