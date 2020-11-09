Biden’s victory may worsen US sanctions against Russia, says Japanese analyst

TOKYO, November 9. /TASS/. Joseph Biden’s victory in the US presidential election will apparently result in Washington’s tighter sanctions against Russia, including those in the field of export of fossil fuels, one of Japan’s leading specialists on the former Soviet Union, Nobuo Shimotomai, has told TASS.

"With the advent of a Catholic president the Democratic Party’s habitually strong pressure on Russia on various issues, including Ukraine, will soar," said Shimotimai, an honorary professor of Tokyo’s Hosei University, author of two dozen books on various aspects of Russian politics and history. "The probability of sanctions will grow. As the trend towards ecologically clean energy sources gains strength in the United States and the European Union countries, there is a great risk the import of fuels will begin to be taxed with the aim of reducing carbon dioxide emissions, which would be equivalent to sanctions against Russia."

Shimotomai believes that an acute standoff between the Democratic and Republican parties in the United States will continue and a new conflict between the new president and the Senate may flare up. "In a situation like this US policies will be domestically-centered, so reformatting relations with Russia in the interests of dealing with world problems will be rather hard."