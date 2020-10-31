Belarus closes border for foreigners on Sunday

MINSK, October 31. /TASS/. Belarus suspends entry to foreign nationals and stateless persons on Sunday, November 1, the country’s State Border Committee said on Saturday.

"Starting on November 1, the Republic of Belarus suspends entry to foreign nationals and stateless persons through motorway checkpoints, the checkpoints of simplified procedures, the checkpoints at railway stations, checkpoints at river ports across the State Border of the Republic of Belarus in order to prevent the spread of infection caused by COVID-19," the statement says.

The restriction does not apply to the Russian citizens who transit through Belarus en route to Russia.