Only two ministers from last Kyrgyz government held on to their posts

BISHKEK, October 28. /TASS/. Only two ministers from the previous Kyrgyz cabinet headed by Kubatbek Boronov, who resigned amid a political crisis which engulfed the country after the recent presidential elections, managed to enter the new government by holding on to their positions. The full list of the ministers picked by new Prime Minister and acting President Sadyr Japarov was published by his press service after the government members were sworn in.

"Acting President and Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov and members of the Kyrgyz government were sworn in at a plenary session of the Supreme Council (unicameral parliament - TASS)," the statement reads.

Currently, Kyrgyzstan has appointed most ministers and executive power agency heads. Only Economy Minister Sanjar Mukanbetov and Justice Minister Marat Jamankulov.