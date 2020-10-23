Parties to Libyan conflict agree ceasefire in Geneva

The mission’s statement notes that an agreement on a "permanent ceasefire agreement throughout Libya was singed." The UN office in Geneva via Twitter lauded it as "a historic achievement."

Good news for the Libyans! The 5+5 joint military committee talks at @UNGeneva are culminating in a historic achievement when the Libyan parties sign a permanent ceasefire agreement throughout #Libya . Watch the live broadcast of the signing right NOW: https://t.co/TMoKiPmFcw pic.twitter.com/s8WVwGFMGM

The agreement was inked by representatives of the warring parties who were holding talks in Geneva since October 19 and Stephanie Williams, the UN's envoy to Libya and head of the mission.

Speaking at the ceremony, Williams underlined that the document represents "a first, critical, courageous step to achieve a comprehensive settlement of the Libyan crisis, that has gone on for too long." She thanked the parties for moving forward that allowed them to reach the ceasefire agreement. The head of the UN mission was also hopeful that the agreement will alleviate suffering of Libyans. "I hope that this agreement will help put an end to the suffering of the Libyan people and we hope it will allow the displaced and refugees inside and outside the country to return to their homes and to live in peace and safety," she said.

The 5+5 joint military committee talks at the UN office in Geneva were held since October 19. On Wednesday, Williams reported that there was a major breakthrough in the negotiations.