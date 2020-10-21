Acting Kyrgyz president highlights Russia’s role in stabilizing situation

BISHKEK, October 21. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan’s Acting President, Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov highlighted Russia’s important role in stabilizing the situation in the Central Asian republic, according to his press service.

"I want to emphasize a special role of the Russian Federation in stabilizing the domestic political situation in Kyrgyzstan, including a special role of the Russian president’s special envoy Dmitry Kozak," Japarov told a meeting with Russian Ambassador Nikolai Udovichenko.

According to him, Russia has always been and "remains a reliable strategic partner" of Kyrgyzstan. "Taking this opportunity, I want to express my gratitude to the Russian side for its support in a challenging time for the country associated with the spread of the coronavirus infection, including for sending humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan," he said.

Japarov assured that Bishkek attached "great importance to further fostering and boosting strategic partnership and allied relationship" with Russia.

"The domestic political situation in the country stabilized. At the same time all branches of power and the state administration have enhanced activity for restoring social and economic situation in the country, including preparation for a potential second wave of the coronavirus pandemic," Japarov stressed.

Kyrgyzstan is not planning "to change the status of the Russian language," which will remain official in the country. He also asked Russia to send more teachers of the Russian language for educating people living in Kyrgyz villages.

"One of important elements (of cooperation) is attracting more Russian investment, as well as a focus on economic cooperation between the countries. The Russian Federation is ready to provide assistance in modernizing the tax system and introducing the labeling system for tracking goods," the Russian ambassador noted.

Following the parliamentary elections on October 4, representatives of parties who failed to secure seats in parliament provoked mass unrest in Bishkek, stormed buildings of state institutions and released former President Almazbek Atambayev as well as other politicians, including Japarov, from detention centers. Later, the downtown Kyrgyz capital also saw clashes between various opposition forces. Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov and Parliament Speaker Dastan Dzhumabekov stepped down. The Central Election Commission declared the results of the recent parliamentary elections null and void. The date for a rerun of the parliamentary elections should be set before November 6. Kanat Isaev was elected parliament speaker, while Sadyr Japarov became prime minister. On October 15, Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov stepped down and Japarov assumed the presidency.