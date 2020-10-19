Former Kyrgyz PM banned from leaving the country

BISHKEK, October 19. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan’s former Prime Minister Muhammedkalyi Abylgaziev has been banned from leaving the country, a source in the Kyrgyz State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes informed TASS on Monday.

"A ban has been announced for Abylgaziev to leave the Kyrgyz Republic," the source said.

He noted that such a ban was a "standard procedure" in the event of initiating pre-trial proceedings in a criminal case.

Abylgaziev served as Kyrgyzstan’s Prime Minister from 2018 to June 2020.