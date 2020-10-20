Ukrainian former football player Vasilenko faces court over charges of espionage

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Moscow city court commenced hearings on the case of the former Ukrainian football player Vasily Vasilenko, arrested in Moscow earlier over charges of espionage for Ukraine. The court press service told TASS that some case materials are classified.

"Today, a hearing took place on the substance of the criminal case of V. I. Vasilenko, charged with Clause 276 of the Criminal Code of Russia [Espionage]. The case materials contain classified documents," the press service source said.

He pointed out that the next hearing was scheduled for October 29.

"The court will determine during its meetings, in what mode to hear the case: an open or a closed one," the press service said.

Between 1992 and 2001, Vasilenko played for several Ukrainian football teams. He was born in 1967 and is a Ukrainian citizen.

In October 2019, he had been arrested in Moscow over charges of smuggling of hazardous substances. This spring, the case was re-classified as espionage, after Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) determined Vasilenko’s involvement in espionage in favor of Ukraine.

The Vasilenko’s case was investigated by the Moscow FSB directorate. The details of the case are not disclosed. Vasilenko faces 20 years in prison.