Biden considers Russia opponent, not enemy

NEW YORK, September 18. /TASS/. US Democratic presidential candidate Joseph Biden considers Russia an opponent, not an enemy. He voiced this opinion at an event hosted by CNN in Pennsylvania.

Answering the question of the moderator, whether he considered Russia an enemy, the presidential candidate responded: "I believe Russia is an opponent. I really do." He added: "Putin’s overwhelming objective is to break up NATO, to fundamentally alter the circumstance in Europe so he doesn’t have to face an entire NATO contingent."

Biden was also asked about the alleged election meddling by Russia and his reaction to these statements. In response, the former US vice-president assured that Russia will "pay a price" if such attempts are proven. He referred to election interference as a "violation of our sovereignty," saying that in this case "they’ll pay a price for it, and it’ll be an economic price." He didn’t go into specifics, telling CNN anchor Anderson Cooper that it "would not be prudent" to do so at this time. He also asserted again that Moscow doesn’t want him to become president.

The US intelligence services incriminate Russia of meddling in the 2016 US elections. These alleged influence attempts were investigated by former head of FBI Robert Mueller for almost two years. On April 18, 2019, the US Department of Justice made public his final report where the US special counsellor acknowledged that no collusion has taken place between Russian authorities and the US presidential candidate Donald Trump who had won the election. Trump himself repeatedly denied suspicions of any wrongful contacts with Russian officials during the election campaign. Moscow also repeatedly denied rumors of attempts to influence the US elections. Recently, FBI director Christopher Wray made a statement that Russia allegedly continues active attempts to influence the US electoral process through "malign foreign influence."

The issue of potential interference in US elections is regularly raised due to claims of American authorities that Russia was complicit in such actions back in 2016. Moscow has repeatedly rejected these accusations. In February, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the Kremlin regrettably notes that there will be increasingly more news of alleged attempts by Russia to interfere in the electoral process as the US election in November 2020 approaches. According to Peskov, these claims "are nowhere near close to the truth.".