Trump vows any Iranian attack will be met with response 1,000 times greater in magnitude

"According to press reports, Iran may be planning an assassination, or other attack, against the United States in retaliation for the killing of terrorist leader Soleimani," Trump wrote on his Twitter account. "Any attack by Iran, in any form, against the United States will be met with an attack on Iran that will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude!" he stressed.

WASHINGTON, September 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has threatened that Washington’s response to any Iranian attack, which could be carried out in retaliation for the killing of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani, would be 1,000 times greater in magnitude.

On Sunday, Politico newspaper reported citing US security services that the Iranian government was weighing an assassination attempt against US Ambassador to the South African Republic Lana Marks in response to Soleimani’s murder. The US intelligence found out about this threat back in spring but in the past several weeks more specific data emerged about the upcoming attack. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News on Monday that Washington would take this report seriously.

In his turn, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh dismissed the claims in Politico newspaper as unfounded, noting that this was part of the Trump administration’s "disinformation campaign" against Iran.

Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed on January 3 in the US missile strike on Baghdad’s airport. On January 8, Iran retaliated by launching missile strikes on two facilities in Iraq used by US military - Al-Asad Air Base and the airport of Erbil.