Donetsk hails Ukraine’s consent to inspect trenches along contact line

DONETSK, September 9. /TASS/. The Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has welcomed Kiev’s consent to inspect jointly Ukrainian engineering structures next to the contact line, the DPR Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday after an emergency meeting of the Contact Group via a video call.

"At an emergency meeting of the Contact Group, we finally managed to get the Ukrainian side to conduct a joint inspection so as to record the removal of previous violations concerning the advancement of Ukraine’s Armed Forces outside the inhabited locality of Shumy," the DPR Foreign Ministry said on a Telegram channel.

"We hail the consensus on this joint investigation, which is nothing else but the implementation of the measures agreed by everyone to control and safeguard the current indefinite ceasefire. We call on Kiev and OSCE representatives to treat this measure with impartiality, responsibility and complete awareness of the significance of its implementation within the framework of coordinated interaction," the DPR foreign ministry said.

According to the DPR foreign ministry, the inspection is scheduled for Thursday, September 10, with participation of the DPR and Ukrainian envoys to the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination (JCCC). They will be accompanied by observers of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM).

Earlier, DPR’s head, Denis Pushilin, issued an order to the republic’s servicemen to open fire to destroy Ukraine’s engineering structures along the contact line near the settlement of Shumy that were mounted in violation of the agreements. Pushilin called on the Ukrainian command to pull out soldiers from the area before 08:00 local time on September 7. The office of the Ukrainian president said on Sunday that the OSCE SMM had found no changes in the position of the Ukrainian army near Shumy at the contact line in Donbass.