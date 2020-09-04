US does not have proof of Navalny’s poisoning, says Trump

WASHINGTON, September 5. /TASS/. The US does not have any proof of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny’s poisoning, US President Donald Trump said during a press briefing on Friday.

"I don’t know exactly what happened. I think it’s tragic, it’s terrible, it shouldn’t happen. We haven’t had any proof yet, but I will take a look," he said, answering a corresponding question.

"I would be very angry if that’s the case, so we’ll take a look at the numbers and the documents, cause we’re going to be sent a lot of documents over the next few days," the president added.

The US government does not doubt Germany’s conclusions on what happened to Navalny, added Trump.

He was asked whether he has any reasons to doubt Berlin’s data provided on Navalny. "No, I don’t. I hear Germany has made - was it definitive or almost definitive - but we have not seen it ourselves. I would certainly be okay with that - they want to do something, they want to take action," the president said.

He added that the incident with Navalny is "terrible" and that it should not happen.

Global community

Trump also claimed that the US and the global community must look into the situation with Navalny.

"I think we have to look at it very seriously if it’s the case. And I think we will," the US leader said in response to a question about Navalny’s alleged poisoning.

The US leader added that "no one has been tougher on Russia" than him.

Navalny was rushed to a local hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk on August 20 after collapsing on the Tomsk-Moscow flight. He fell into a coma and was put on a ventilator in the intensive care unit. On August 22, he was airlifted to the Charite hospital in Berlin.

On Wednesday, the German government claimed that having examined Navalny’s test samples the Bundeswehr’s toxicologists had come to a conclusion that the blogger had been affected by a toxic agent of the Novichok family. Berlin called on Moscow to clarify the circumstances of the incident. Russia stated that it was interested in investigating what had happened to Navalny. Nevertheless, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Berlin has not presented any proof of its version of the incident yet.