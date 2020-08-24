Serbia reports record low daily tally of new COVID-19 cases since March

BELGRADE, August 24. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Serbia grew by 57 over the past day and reached 30,714, with 701 fatalities, the country’s health ministry said on Sunday.

This is a record low daily tally since March 3, when 44 coronavirus cases were confired.

According to the health ministry, three coronavirus-related deaths were reported during the day. The mortality rate is 2.28%

More than 1,000 coronavirus-positive patients are currently undergoing treatment at hospitals, with 44 being connected to lung ventilators. A total of 876,829 people have been tested for the coronavirus infection since the epidemic outbreak, including 7,261 during the day.

Most of the coronavirus patients are aged from 30 to 50. Seventy percent of those diagnosed with COVID19 have pneumonia.

An emergency has been declared in more than 20 Serbian cities and municipalities.