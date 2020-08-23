{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

US plan to restore anti-Iranian sanctions can erode Security Council’s authority — Lavrov

"We will try our best to dissuade our US partners from such reckless moves," the minister said
© Russian Foreign Ministry's press service/TASS

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The US attempt to restore sanctions on Iran might trigger a serious scandal at the UN Security Council and eventually undermine its authority, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

According to the transcript of the interview, posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website, Lavrov expects the United States to try to restore international binding sanctions against Iran "by using legalistic, quasi-juridicial methods."

"We are working with our US partners and other Security Council members in New York and in capitals. We understand that the vast majority of nations realize the incorrectness and counter-productivity of this attempt. It will produce no result anyway, but it might eventually lead to a very serious scandal and a rift within the UN Security Council, and, in the final analysis, undermine its authority," Lavrov said.

Russia’s top diplomat recalled that Washington withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program by describing it as a ‘bad deal.’

"The thing is that one of the states behind the consensus resolution on Iran’s nuclear program announced that it would not comply with the obligations it had undertaken, but at the same time demanded that others follow its recommendations," Lavrov said.

"[They] announced that no one can stop the United States when it would decide to punish Iran for allegedly violating the agreement from which the US had withdrawn. Sounds paradoxical and quite clumsy, but this is how it is," Lavrov said. "The US declared that it would not comply with its obligations - not to impose new sanctions on Iran, to lift the existing restrictions and let the Islamic Republic of Iran to participate fully in international trade and economic exchanges. The United States said they were not going to do this and, what is more, will prohibit everyone else from doing this in relations with Iran."

Arms embargo failure

Lavrov also recalled the US attempt to "modernize" the JCPOA, including by extending the arms embargo on Iran, which expires in October 2020. According to the Russian foreign minister, neither Russia, nor other JCPOA participants see any legal, political or moral grounds for "deriding UN Security Council’s decisions and the Council itself in such a brutal fashion."

"We explained it all clearly to our American partners. Nevertheless, they made the decision to submit a relevant resolution. Only one country - the Dominican Republic - voted to support it along with the United States. Russia and China voted against. The remaining 11 members of the UN Security Council, including European countries, abstained from voting on this resolution. Therefore, there even was no need to use the veto, because it is necessary only when a resolution receives no less than nine votes. This time, there was only two," he said.

"Generally speaking, I think they knew what the result will be, but, evidently, they wanted to send <…> a message about their determination to settle this matter, and would attempt to ensure the adoption of a new resolution," the Russian top diplomat added.

Attempt to impose ‘rule-based order’

The Russian foreign minister went on to say that the US attempt to restore sanctions against Iran is a clear example of how Western nations try to replace the notion of "international law" with "rule-based order."

"There have been many examples of this, and they are becoming more and more frequent. This is a very dangerous tendency," Lavrov added.

He went on to say that the United States will not be able to violate the UN Security Council resolution and distort the internationally sealed agreement, but "they can still deal damage to the UN Security Council."

"We will try our best to dissuade our US partners from such reckless moves," the minister said.

In early August, the United States once again accused Iran of violating the nuclear deal and announced plans to restore UN sanctions on Tehran. On August 20, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo notified the United Nations that Washington was initiating the process to reinstate all UN sanctions on Iran. The US believes that the sanctions may come back into effect in 30 days.

Under the JCPOA, the states parties - Russia, the US, the UK, China, France and Germany - can trigger a snapback mechanism to reimpose sanctions on Iran if Tehran violates the deal. Washington left the JCPOA in 2018.

Washington’s move came shortly after a US draft resolution on extending the arms embargo on Iran failed to get the required number of votes to be adopted by the UN Security Council.

According to US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, his country was ready to impose sanctions on Russia and Tehran if the US effort to restore anti-Iranian restrictions is hampered.

World
White House invites leaders of Serbia, Kosovo to talks on September 4
On Thursday, Vucic advised Kosovo leaders to save the money for travelling to Washington, because Serbia will not recognize the independence of the self-proclaimed region
Read more
Washington raises concern over Alexey Navalny
Navalny remains in intensive care at one of the Omsk hospitals
Read more
Range of Russian EMP weapons increased to 10 km — sources
Фn electromagnetic pulse lasts a fraction of a second and reaches the target almost immediately, travelling with the speed of light
Read more
Launch of Russian Amur rocket with reusable stage will cost $22 mln
The cost of launching the rocket without landing the first stage unit and reusing it and without using an upper stage should not exceed $30 mln
Read more
Navalny’s condition may be caused by metabolic disorder, doctor says
Traces of a "dangerous substance" mentioned earlier by the representatives of the blogger’s anti-corruption foundation were present not in the blogger’s body but on his skin and clothes, according to the chief physician
Read more
Opposition politician down on compromise with Lukashenko on reform of Belarus constitution
According to Valery Tsepkalo, the promises of a constitutional reform are a guise for stalling for time
Read more
Tikhanovskaya says will not run for Belarus’ president in case of rerun elections
Her press secretary Anna Krasulina also noted that former candidate for Belarus’ president may return to Belarus only after negotiations on peaceful transfer of power begin
Read more
Poland to restore air service with Russia, other countries
Besides Russia, China, Gabon, Singapore, Serbia, and Sao Tome and Principe will also be removed from the black list
Read more
Kalashnikov group presents new missile weaponry at Army-2020 forum
According to the CEO, works on increasing the Vikhr-1’s range are underway
Read more
US diplomat to visit Russia, Lithuania to discuss situation in Belarus - Reuters
According to the source, the purpose of the trips is "to prevent further violence in Belarus or Russian intervention"
Read more
Navalny in no condition to be transported, says press secretary
On Thursday morning, the plane carrying the opposition politician made an emergency landing after he suddenly felt under the weather in mid-flight
Read more
Russia to begin vaccination of medics against COVID-19 next week
It will be carried out concurrently with the post-registration trials, according to the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund that financed the research and production of the Sputnik V vaccine
Read more
No side effects recorded among inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine by Vector center
The clinical trials are scheduled to be completed in September, according to the sanitary watchdog
Read more
Tikhanovskaya urges Belarusian workers to carry on with strikes
The opposition leader named the strikes a legal and effective method of fighting
Read more
Lavrov tells Swedish top diplomat unacceptable to impose mediation on Belarus
The parties exchanged views on the situation in Belarus, including initiatives by Albania’s current OSCE chairmanship and Sweden’s upcoming OSCE chairmanship concerning dialogue between the Belarusian authorities and opposition
Read more
No toxins found in Navalny’s system, 'poisoning' version not confirmed at this stage
On Thursday morning, the plane carrying the opposition politician made an emergency landing after he suddenly felt under the weather in mid-flight
Read more
Navalny remains in serious condition
The Health Ministry of Russia’s Omsk region added that doctors had held telemedicine consultations with leading federal medical centers to determine a treatment strategy
Read more
Belarusian opposition ready for contacts with Russia
On August 18, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the Belarusian election was not perfect, stressing that the Belarusian leadership admits that
Read more
Press review: Belarus protests dying down and Big Pharma fears Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, August 19
Read more
Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine trials reveal no serious side effects
According to the developer, the most common side effects are pain in the injection spot, hypothermia in some volunteers and headache
Read more
ISS crew locks itself down inside Russian segment
The crew will stay inside the Russian segment until Monday evening
Read more
Latest heavy flamethrowers to arrive for Russian troops by year-end
The effort to develop the nuclear, chemical and biological protection troops that will be armed with TOS-2 heavy flamethrowers remains a major area of the Armed Forces’ activity, according the defense chief
Read more
Press review: Moscow slams EU’s meddling in Belarus and global corporations exit China
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 20th
Read more
Lukashenko urges military to take toughest measures to protect territorial integrity
Belarusian President believes that the scenario of color revolutions using the external factor is carried out against his country
Read more
Plane for Navalny’s possible transportation to Germany bound from Nuremberg
On Thursday morning, the plane carrying the opposition politician made an emergency landing after he suddenly felt under the weather in mid-flight
Read more
Putin: Sanctions against Russia can be overcome
Read more
Final volume of US report on Russian alleged election meddling lacks facts - diplomat
It repeats the well-known allegations made earlier in the Mueller report and other US documents, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russia to unveil export version of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter at Army-2020 forum
The Su-57 is a fifth-generation multirole fighter designed to destroy all types of air, ground and naval targets
Read more
China to counteract if US deploys intermediate range missiles in Asia-Pacific
Earlier, US special presidential representative for arms control Marshall Billingslea said that Washington was considering the possibility of deploying intermediate range missiles in the Asian region, including Japan
Read more
UFO video footage captured by Russian cosmonaut sent for analysis - Roscosmos
Earlier on Wednesday, Russian astronaut Ivan Vagner, who is currently at the ISS, said that he might have detected a group of five unidentified flying objects (UFOs) when shooting a time lapse video
Read more
Lukashenko accuses US and Europe of orchestrating Belarusian protests
The incumbent president noted that Western states are trying to play the Belarusian card against Russia, calling Belarus "the only remaining link" in the "Baltic-Black Sea corridor," which includes three Baltic states, Ukraine and Belarus
Read more
Russian defense firm to feature latest ABM launcher at Army-2020 forum
The Army-2020 international military and technical forum will run on August 23-29
Read more
Plane for Navalny’s possible transportation to Germany lands in Omsk
On Thursday morning, the plane carrying the opposition politician made an emergency landing after he suddenly felt under the weather in mid-flight
Read more
Former US army member accused of spying for Russia
Peter Debbins faces a maximum penalty of life in prison
Read more
Russian Foreign Minister said fighting Russia became NATO's reason for existence
Lavrov pointed out that there are no real threats to security, stressed that such NATO actions only contribute to new dividing lines in Europe
Read more
Plane transporting Alexei Navalny to Germany for medical treatment departed from Omsk
The blogger will continue to receive medical treatment at the Charite Clinic in Berlin
Read more
Russian Su-30SM fighter scrambled to intercept two NATO planes over Black Sea
The French and UK spy planes were not allowed to violate the Russian state border, according to Russia’s National Defense Control Center
Read more
This week in photos: Bashkiria protests, California fires and a party at Wuhan Water Park
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
Read more
Putin tells European Council president meddling in Belarus’ affairs is counterproductive
The European Council members following a video conference on August 19 announced plans to impose sanctions against a number of individuals of Belarus following the election in the country
Read more
Russia to unveil its newest Hermes missile system during Army-2020 forum
Hermes has an autonomous missile guidance system of the fire-and-forget type
Read more
Lavrov urges Kiev to stop making excuses for not implementing Minsk agreements
Minister noted that the constitutional consolidation of the special status of Donbass is the key to resolving the crisis in Ukraine
Read more
Russian ISS astronaut detects a group of UFOs over Southern hemisphere
The spaceman stated that he had informed Russian state space corporation Roscosmos about his findings, also sending the video to the Central Research Institute of Machine Building (TsNIIMash) and the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences
Read more
Chinese vaccine produced by Sinopharm to be available in December for $150
On June 23, the third stage of clinical trials began in the United Arab Emirates, after which the vaccine is expected to be registered, according to official data
Read more
Alexei Navalny taken to Charite clinic in Berlin
Human rights activist Yaka Bizil said that Navalny’s condition during the flight and the landing was stable
Read more
Russia expects prisoner exchange in Afghanistan to be completed soon — diplomat
According to the Foreign Ministry spokesperson, an early launch of intra-Afghan talks is in the interest of both the people of Afghanistan and the country’s foreign partners
Read more
Russian general killed, two servicemen wounded in Syria explosion
An improvised roadside bomb exploded 15 km from the city of Deir ez-Zor when a Russian military convoy was returning to its base after a humanitarian mission
Read more
Chemical substance found in Navalny’s samples may be result of contact with plastic glass
The police added that it is impossible to establish the concentration of the substance
Read more
Belarus army to hold large-scale drills on August 28-31
The exercises will be directed by the Western Operational Command’s chief, according to the top brass
Read more
Press review: Navalny’s alleged poisoning and global prospects for Russia’s Covid vaccine
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, August 21
Read more
Beijing dismisses potential US sanctions against Russia and China over Iran as ‘illegal’
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is heading to the UN headquarters in New York on Thursday to inform the Security Council about Washington’s decision to launch the process of reinstating anti-Iranian sanctions, which will come into force in 30 days
Read more