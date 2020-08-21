Top diplomat vows Belarus will counter sanctions against it

MINSK, August 21. /TASS/. European sanctions against Belarus cause damage to its security, and Minsk will counter such "unfriendly actions," Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said in a statement on Friday.

"We will not be able to view that (sanctions - TASS) otherwise than unfriendly actions that cause damage to the sovereignty of the Republic of Belarus, and we will counter them," he stressed.

Makei assured that Belarus would weather these sanctions describing them as a waste of time. "These are not the first sanctions in our history, and our story will not end there. We will weather them just as the previous ones. You know what their effect will be like. All of us will be sure to waste time. We will lose the rhythm that our countries and societies need, even more so in the modern fast-paced world," he noted.