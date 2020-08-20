Lithuanian PM meets Tikhanovskaya, assures her of support demanding new elections

VILNIUS, August 20. /TASS/. Lithuanian prime minister Saulius Skvernelis has assured former Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya who has been in Vilnius since August 10 of Lithuania’s support of the demand to conduct new election in Belarus. The corresponding statement the head of the cabinet of ministers posted on his Facebook page on Thursday after meeting the politician.

"I assured Svetlana that Lithuanian government together with partners in Poland, Latvia, and Estonia has done and is doing everything to implement the aspiration to conduct free and honest elections in Belarus," he wrote.

Tikhanovskaya arrived in Lithuania on August 10 and, following the common rules, was supposed to remain in self-isolation for 14 days. On Wednesday, the press service of President Gitanas Nauseda reported that she took the tests for the presence of the coronavirus and their results were negative. As the president noted, this means that Tikhanovskaya can participate without limitations in social life as a leader of her people.