Svetlana Tikhanovskaya to return to Belarus soon, says authorized agent

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Olga Kovalkova, authorized representative of former Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, believes that the politician will soon return home.

Late on August 10, Tikhanovskaya fled the country and is now in Lithuania.

"She was not planning to leave, therefore, I am certain that Svetlana will return shortly," she said Tuesday.

Belarus has been engulfed in mass protests since August 9 when the country held its presidential election, as people reject the official results of the vote, showing incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko securing his reelection. In the first days of the unrest, the rallies were coupled with clashes between demonstrators and police officers. According to the national Interior Ministry, more than 6,000 people were detained, while dozens of police officers and protesters were wounded.

Official results of the Central Election Commission show incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko winning the election with 80.1% of the votes, while his main rival Svetlana Tikhanovskaya came second with 10.12%. The opposition rejected the results and declared Tikhanovskaya leader-elect until a new vote is held.