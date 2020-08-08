Member of former banker Babariko’s election team detained in Belarus - press service

MINSK, August 8. /TASS/. Belarusian law enforcers have detained Maria Kolesnikova, a member of the election team of the Belgazprombank former head Viktor Babariko, its press service said on Saturday.

"She was detained when leaving our headquarters in Minsk. When they got into the car and began driving from the car park, a silver bus blocked the way and police got out of it. Maria was forced into the bus and off they went," the press service said.

A spokesperson for the Belarusian Interior Ministry, Olga Chemodanova, told TASS that she was trying to clarify the situation with Kolesnikova.