Belarus leader rejects idea he is prepping youngest son to succeed him

KIEV, August 6. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has revealed that he would not want to see his youngest son Nikolai as president and is not preparing him to be his successor, he said in an interview with Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon Thursday.

Answering the reporter’s question whether he would like Nikolai to assume the office of president, Lukashenko said, "No, no. My Kolya (short for Nikolai - TASS) is unlikely to ever be president."

He also stressed that he wouldn’t want it either. "We sometimes talk <…>, my middle son is doing sports, the eldest son is in the National Olympic Committee <…>, while Kolya, especially when he travelled with me during the election campaign and visited all meetings with people, I noticed, he became a different child. He saw all this dirt. Not for the world," he said.