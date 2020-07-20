UK to publish report on "Russian interference" into British politics Tuesday

LONDON, July 20. /TASS/. The report on Russia’s alleged interference into UK politics will see the light of day July 21, the British Parliament Intelligence and Security Committee that prepared the report last year said Monday.

"The Committee's Report on Russia, prepared by its predecessor, will be laid before Parliament at 10:30am on Tuesday 21 July," the committee announced via its website.

The report was prepared by the committee’s previous convocation in March 2019 and was later submitted for approval in the UK prime minister’s office. In December 2019, the government greenlighted its publication, however, the general election held that December as well required that the committee be elected in its new composition before the publication, which only happened recently.

In late October, former Attorney General for England and Wales Dominic Grieve who had been earlier expelled from the ruling Conservative Party accused the government of opposing the publication of a report on Russia’s alleged threat to democracy in Britain. The report was prepared by the parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee headed by the former attorney general and sent to Downing Street on October 17. Grieve drew attention to the fact that this process usually takes 10 days.