Russian, Chinese top diplomats discuss preparations for UNSC permanent members’ summit

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Preparations for a summit of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council were among the topics discussed by Russian and Chinese Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday after their telephone conversation.

"The ministers discussed a number of current issues of the bilateral and international agenda, including preparations for a summit of the United Nations Security Council permanent members, the situation in the sphere of global security, the situation in various world regions, the processes of integration on the Eurasian continent, the activities of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS (an association of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) under Russia’s presidency this year," the ministry said.

The Russian minister informed his counterpart about Russia’s dialogue with the United States on problems of arms control "in the context of maintaining strategic stability."

Wang Yi, in turn, informed Lavrov about the results of Thursday’s videoconference of the tops diplomats in the Central Asia Plus China format.

Touching on issues of anti-coronavirus efforts, the two foreign ministers expressed mutual commitment to further close cooperation in combating the pandemic, including within the World Health Organization (WHO) and other international formats.

"The conversation was held in the constructive atmosphere of trust and confirmed that the two countries have similar approaches to all matters discussed, as well as Moscow’s and Beijing’s commitment to the policy of settling problems on the global arena via an equal dialogue and balance of interests on the basis on respecting the United Nations Charter," the ministry said.