Brazil's coronavirus death toll nears 40,000

Another 32,913 cases were recorded in the country in the past 24 hours, brining the total to 772,416. As many as 325,395 patients have recovered.

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 11. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus deaths in Brazil has risen by 1,274 to 39,680, according to the Health Ministry’s data.

Brazil, where the first coronavirus patient was identified on February 26, has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases after the US and the third highest death toll after the United Sates and the United Kingdom.

Coronavirus pandemic

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.